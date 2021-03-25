Southern University System launches campaign to encourage minority groups to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Rachael Thomas | March 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 3:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southern University System is launching a statewide campaign to encourage minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The campaign is called “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” University officials say it’s a response to “disappointing” data that shows ethnic minorities, who are disproportionately affected by the virus, are not getting vaccinated at a rate high enough to overcome the pandemic.

Joining Southern in this effort are the Southern University Alumni Federation, more than 100 faith-based organizations, as well as civic, fraternal, and other social organizations. The university will hold a news conference Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. to announce details of the campaign.

