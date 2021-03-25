Scattered thunderstorms Thursday morning

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking unsettled weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Not so much on Friday where we should get a nice day filled with sunshine, but just as soon as you break out the sunglasses we are expecting rain and thunderstorms to return. Another front will be moving in from our west on Saturday and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. There is now some potential that some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but the most conducive conditions will again to be off to our north and east. We expect the rain to continue into the morning hours Sunday before clearing out during the middle of the day. So if you want to make weekend plans Sunday afternoon might be your best bet. Temperatures this weekend will still be warm, especially on Saturday with highs that possibly stretch into low 80s with low to mid 70s expected Sunday.