Scattered thunderstorms Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! Much like what we saw last Wednesday the severe thunderstorms that had been possible have so far failed to materialize for most of us across the ArkLaTex. We did get some reports of golf ball size hail in Arkansas, but that has been the extent so far of the severe weather. We could see a few more strong storms this morning, but as we were alluding to yesterday the worst of the severe weather looks to be again off to our east. We are still tracking scattered thunderstorms this weekend with an isolated strong storm not being out of the question Saturday before clearing out on Sunday. Next week will also bring more rain chances, but instead of being on Tuesday we are watching a disturbance that could impact the ArkLaTex Monday.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you still want to pack an umbrella during the morning hours as we are still expecting scattered thunderstorms for the region. It just appears the overall threat of severe weather is diminished for the region. Any storm activity should dissipate by the middle of the day today and clearing skies should take over during the afternoon hours. While temperatures are certainly on the warm side this morning the storm activity and front will limit how warm we can get this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking unsettled weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Not so much on Friday where we should get a nice day filled with sunshine, but just as soon as you break out the sunglasses we are expecting rain and thunderstorms to return. Another front will be moving in from our west on Saturday and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. There is now some potential that some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but the most conducive conditions will again to be off to our north and east. We expect the rain to continue into the morning hours Sunday before clearing out during the middle of the day. So if you want to make weekend plans Sunday afternoon might be your best bet. Temperatures this weekend will still be warm, especially on Saturday with highs that possibly stretch into low 80s with low to mid 70s expected Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week we are expecting yet more wet weather for the region, but the timing has changed slightly for the ArkLaTex. Now it appears more likely rain will impact the region Monday as compared to Tuesday as a disturbance will be a little quicker moving into the region. We are also tracking another cold front that could move through on Wednesday. Temperatures next week will also be trending lower with highs down in the 60s due to the fronts.
So while the severe potential has gone down we are still very much in an active pattern. Have a great Thursday!
