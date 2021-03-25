Nacogdoches County crash leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a fatal crash involving two vehicles on SH 7, about eight miles east of Nacogdoches.
The preliminary crash investigation shows that at around 6:40 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling west, while a 2020 Buick SUV was traveling east.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet drove into the eastbound lane and struck the Buick head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace and has not been identified at this time. A passenger in the Chevrolet was identified as Brandon Guy, 26, from Mansfield, La. Guy was also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Buick was identified as Sarah Barton, 23, from Laurel Hill, N.C. Barton was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A passenger with Barton was identified as Sammy Bell, 40, from Center, Texas. Bell was transported to the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment.
This crash remains under investigation.
