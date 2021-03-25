Man who allegedly fired bullet that killed 5-year-old Mya Patel now is in a Louisiana jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Now in a Louisiana jail is the man who is accused of firing the bullet that earlier this week claimed a 5-year-old girl’s life.
Joseph Lee Smith has been extradited from Texas. The 33-year-old Shreveport man was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the evening of Wednesday, March 24, booking records show.
The booking officer’s narrative reads:
“Offender was observed via video discharging a handgun that resulted in the death of a 5 year old child. Once detained offender refused to provide location of weapon. Also found to have an active CMO warrant and to be a fugitive from Probation & Parole. Booked into the city jail on the above listed date and time.”
Now Lee faces one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a fugitive, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of stolen things.
The fine on that last charge, a misdemeanor, is $415, booking records show. No bond has been set on the other charges.
And authorities have yet to say whether charges against Lee will be upgraded in the wake of the death of 5-year-old Mya Vimal Patel.
The child was playing near a window in a hotel room when she was struck in the head by the bullet that later would claim the 5-year-old’s life, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.
The girl was staying at the hotel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport when the stray bullet hit the child shortly after noon March 20.
Police believe the bullet was fired by Smith while he and another man were in an altercation in the Super 8 parking lot. Smith is accused of firing a shot toward the other man. Authorities say that bullet traveled into a nearby hotel room and struck Mya and grazed her mother.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she succumbed to her wounds at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy has been ordered.
Meantime, Smith was arrested Sunday, March 21 in Longview, Texas, after police got information that he was at an apartment there. He was booked into the Gregg County, Texas, Jail and held there as a fugitive until he was extradited to Shreveport.
