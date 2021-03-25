Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Months after 5-year-old Mya Patel died, grand jury indicts man who allegedly fired bullet that killed her

Child was struck by a stray bullet while playing near a window in a Shreveport hotel room
A Caddo grand jury indicted 33-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, on July 21, 2021, on...
A Caddo grand jury indicted 33-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, on July 21, 2021, on one count each of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of 5-year-old Mya Vimal Patel. The child died was struck in the head by a stray bullet March 20, 2021, as she played near a window in a Shreveport hotel room. She died March 23, 2021.(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four months later, the Shreveport man who is suspected of firing the bullet that claimed a 5-year-old girl’s life now is formally charged in connection with her death.

A grand jury on Wednesday, July 21 indicted Joseph Lee Smith four days before his 34th birthday on one count each of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office reports.

Mya Vimal Patel was playing near a window in a room at a hotel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet shortly after noon March 20. The bullet grazed her mother.

The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she died the morning of March 23.

Police believe the bullet came from a gun that Smith fired toward another man while the two were in an altercation in the Super 8 parking lot.

Smith was arrested March 21 in Longview, Texas, after police got information that he was at an apartment there. He was booked into the Gregg County, Texas, Jail then extradited to Shreveport.

Smith was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the evening of March 24 on one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a fugitive, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of stolen things.

He now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked the night of March 25, booking records show.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Shreveport police respond to shooting at gas station; 1 injured
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

Image from the scene of a shooting at Colonial Plaza Apartments on Sand Beach Boulevard.
Police investigating accidental shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards talks adjournment of special veto session, 4th COVID surge
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19