Man taken into custody after holding child in hostage situation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a welfare check at a residence on Jones Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Officials say a man was armed with scissors and forced a child back into the home and treated them as a hostage.
The man is now in police custody and the child is safe.
Details are slim at this time and it is uncertain if charges will be filed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
