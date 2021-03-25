Man taken into custody after holding child in hostage situation

Man taken into custody after holding child in hostage situation
Image from the scene. (Source: Fred Gamble)
By Daffney Dawson | March 24, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 11:18 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a welfare check at a residence on Jones Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

Officials say a man was armed with scissors and forced a child back into the home and treated them as a hostage.

The man is now in police custody and the child is safe.

Details are slim at this time and it is uncertain if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.