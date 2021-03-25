Man killed in officer-involved shooting in East Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KSLA) — Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that claimed a man’s life in Mount Pleasant, Texas.
“At the request of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate an officer-involved incident,” says a statement Texas Rangers released the night of Wednesday, March 24. “The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.”
The city’s police received a 911 call at 5:03 p.m. March 24 call about the welfare of an individual at a residence in the 100 block of Jerry Boatner Parkway, according to a news release the Police Department issued the afternoon of Thursday, March 25.
Preliminary investigation indicates responding officers were directed to a man in a vehicle who allegedly was intoxicated, armed with a handgun and making threats, the Police Department reports.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation by talking with the man.
He fired a handgun from inside the vehicle and the officers fired their service weapons in response, police say.
The man died at the scene.
No officer was injured.
As is standard procedure, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.
