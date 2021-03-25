LSU announces special committee on Title IX compliance

Robert Dampf, chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors, is moving up the April regular meeting of the LSU Board of Supervisors to Saturday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting was originally scheduled for April 30, but will move the date to address recent issues related to Title IX. The Board is expected to discuss potential changes to ensure the Board is aware of significant personnel matters, an issue that came to light in a series of Title IX news stories. The President will also provide an update to LSU’s Action Plan to address Title IX deficiencies identified by Husch Blackwell. A full agenda and meeting details will be available by April 8, 2021.