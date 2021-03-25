Health expert speaks on vaccine apprehension, heard immunity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health reports that 10,073 people have died from COVID-19 and 654,876 people have completed their vaccine series.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting on Monday, March 29, people age 16 and up would be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine. However, there are still people who are apprehensive about getting the vaccine.
