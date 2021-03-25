East Texas men accused in Capitol riots to be arraigned in April

Evidence brought against the two men, both former members of the U.S. Marine Corps, included video footage of their participation in the riot while breaching a Capitol Building window, and text messages that included wording such as “I’ll bring every freedom blaster I own” from Harkrider. There were also multiple photos of the two men dressed in body armor in and around the Capitol grounds. Nichols was noted as having brandished a crowbar during the riot, while Harkrider brought a tomahawk-style hatchet. Harkrider’s defense attorney argued that the tomahawk was intended purely for defensive use, however.