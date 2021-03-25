Drive-by shooting in Mooretown neighborhood leaves man injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, March 24, just before 8 p.m.
The incident occurred on Mayfield Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Officials say a man was standing on his porch when a car drove by and someone in it shot him three times — once in each forearm and once in his body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, or by using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
