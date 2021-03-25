Beautiful Friday then a rainy Saturday

(KSLA) - Get ready for some beautiful weather on your Friday! Take advantage because the rain will return on Saturday with a small risk for severe weather.
Clouds will be clearing away this evening and we should have plenty of sunshine before sunset. I do not expect much more rain today, so you can leave those umbrellas by the door at home. Temperatures will be in the 60s, so it will be pleasant.
Tonight will be nice and clear with no clouds or rain at all! With the clear skies, temperatures will cool down a little more. We will wake up Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. So, you may need a light jacket in the morning.
On Friday, we are tracking lots of sunshine! I have the rain chance at 0% for the day, so it will be a nice day to dry out from this week. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s to the lower 80s, so it will be very pleasant. Get out and enjoy this perfect weather!
This weekend will be a little split. Saturday will have a few showers and storms. As of now, there is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather during the evening. We are still a few days out, but some stronger storms are certainly possible. More of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Some will last into the nighttime hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
Sunday will go back to drier weather with only a morning shower. By Sunday afternoon, we will go back to some sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Temperatures will be a little cooler and get up to the mid 70s.
Through much of next week, we are tracking more rain that will be moving through. We have an unsettled weather pattern, so rain will be possible about every day. We are in Spring after all! I expect there to be a lot of off and on shower activity from Monday on through next week. So one day will have rain, the next day probably will not. We will be watching these showers in case anything appears to be severe and will keep you updated.
Have a great rest of the week, and enjoy the great weather Friday!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.