Woman wins half-a-million in lottery scratch off

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 woman won $500,000 of an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Sabrena Jones, her mother, and brother were with her Saturday night when she learned she had won the $500,000 prize.
“I was really needing something good to happen to me,” said Sabrena Jones when she claimed her prize today at the lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock. “The past two years have been hard.”
“I don’t play all that often, but I do play my winners. I had won $280 the week before so I took some of that money to purchase more tickets last Saturday,” Jones said. “I joked with my mother that I didn’t want her to scratch any of the tickets, because she had teased me before telling me I won a big prize when I didn’t.”
Jones’ mother actually scratched the $20 200X The Prize instant ticket. Her mother thought at first her daughter had won only $500.
“I plan to give my mom a scratcher’s fee,” Jones laughed. Winning must run in the family. Her brother won $50,000 off a scratch-off ticket last summer.
Jones said although she is still in shock, her first thought was it will now be easier for her younger daughter to attend the private college she wants to attend in the fall.
She plans to buy a new car for each of her two daughters and take a vacation.
“I just want to have a little bit of fun and relax,” she said.
Last week Jones was employed working the night shift at a local factory. Jones said she actually went to work Sunday night and bought lunch for all her co-workers before she quit.
“I have always wanted to live by the beach, so I plan to move – maybe to South Carolina, get a beach house and go to work – just not doing the night shift,” Jones said.
Flash Market, located at 1005 E. Kings Highway in Paragould, will also receive a 1% commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.
A Missouri resident claimed a $200,000 prize Tuesday from a $10 $10,000,000 Cash Extravaganza instant ticket that was purchased at this same Flash Market.
The retailer will receive an additional $2,000 commission for that winning ticket.
