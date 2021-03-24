Woman injured when car, train collide on Hwy 31 outside Longview

The woman driving the vehicle had minor injuries. (Source: KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By Stephanie Frazier | March 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 8:19 AM

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A passenger car and a train crashed into each other on Tuesday evening.

According to our reporter at the scene, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hwy 31, about two miles outside of Longview.

A DPS trooper said that the woman driving her vehicle was trying to beat the train when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Texas DPS, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and Longview Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

