Woman injured when car, train collide on Hwy 31 outside Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A passenger car and a train crashed into each other on Tuesday evening.
According to our reporter at the scene, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hwy 31, about two miles outside of Longview.
A DPS trooper said that the woman driving her vehicle was trying to beat the train when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Texas DPS, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and Longview Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
