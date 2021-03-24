18-wheeler driver injured after hitting overpass; jaws of life used to rescue him

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to free the driver of this 18-wheeler from the wreckage after he hit an overpass support at I-220 and Lakeshore Drive on March 24, 2021. (Source: CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas | March 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:18 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the jaws of life had to be used Wednesday to rescue an injured 18-wheeler driver after he hit an overpass support.

The crash happened Wednesday, March 24 around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler hit an overpass support at I-220 and Lakeshore Drive, the sheriff’s office says.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment after emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to free him from the semi.

