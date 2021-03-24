18-wheeler driver injured after hitting overpass; jaws of life used to rescue him

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the jaws of life had to be used Wednesday to rescue an injured 18-wheeler driver after he hit an overpass support.
The crash happened Wednesday, March 24 around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler hit an overpass support at I-220 and Lakeshore Drive, the sheriff’s office says.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment after emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to free him from the semi.
