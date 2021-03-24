‘We have to get out there and do something’: Shreveport residents respond to recent gun violence

“We have all seen the violence,” Florence said. “We keep talking about the violence and how it’s increasing, but that conversation needs to end. We know that there is too much violence in Shreveport and we all want it to stop. What we are not seeing is leaders stepping up and stating solutions, whether they work or not, just some things we can try to bring some of this violence down. Everyone should be afraid of the violence. Don’t get me wrong, I understand drugs are a problem, domestic abuse is a problem, but at some point, as a community, we have to prioritize. I understand that the police department and sheriff’s office are saying they are short on their numbers, they don’t have enough officers to patrol this and that, but we have to prioritize. We have to decided as a community what is important to us. We all have to come together as a community. Not just law enforcement, but the entire community has to come together to bring solutions to how we can solve some of these problems. I think initially, some of the biggest solutions are having those in the community who want to do the work and are willing to do the work to get in front of our so called community leaders and have our leaders actually listen to them, follow some of their guidance instead of sitting back and just saying there is a problem. There are people in the community that have solutions that we should try. Talking without action is just talk. It’s just lip service. That’s what we’ve been getting from our leaders. We’ve seen too many photo ops, too many speeches in front of City Hall. We absolutely need community leaders, law enforcement to get into these communities, get out of your car, walk the streets, and knock on doors. Knock on every door until you find people in the community to talk to. I’ve spoken with so many community activists who have solutions, but leaders aren’t talking to them and don’t even know who they are. The only way they will find out who these community activists are is to find them, talk to them, engage them, and listen to them. Again, some solution is better than no solution. That’s what I would like to see in Caddo Parish.”