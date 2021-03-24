9 train cars derail near Sci-Port Discovery Center

9 train cars derail near Sci-Port Discovery Center
Train derailment near Sci-Port Discovery Center. (Source: Scott Pace)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | March 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A train derailed in Shreveport near the intersection of East Lake and Commerce streets.

The derailment happened Wednesday, March 24 around 10:45 a.m. Nine rail cars came off the tracks, a representative with Union Pacific said.

Train derailment in Downtown Shreveport! Kenley Hargett is live at the scene! DETAILS>>> https://www.ksla.com/2021/03/24/train-cars-derail-near-sci-port-discovery-center/

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Union Pacific says the cars derailed upright, meaning wheels came off the tracks, but no cars tipped over. Nothing was spilled and no injuries were reported, officials say.

One of the train cars is partially in the parking lot behind Sci-Port Discovery Center.

It is not known what caused the derailment at this time. There’s no word yet on when cleanup efforts might be completed.

Train derails near Lake Street in Shreveport.
Train derails near Lake Street in Shreveport. (Source: Viewer)
Train derails near Lake Street in Shreveport.
Train derails near Lake Street in Shreveport. (Source: Viewer)

In April of 2020, another train derailed near Spring Street not far from this location.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.