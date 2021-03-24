9 train cars derail near Sci-Port Discovery Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A train derailed in Shreveport near the intersection of East Lake and Commerce streets.
The derailment happened Wednesday, March 24 around 10:45 a.m. Nine rail cars came off the tracks, a representative with Union Pacific said.
Union Pacific says the cars derailed upright, meaning wheels came off the tracks, but no cars tipped over. Nothing was spilled and no injuries were reported, officials say.
One of the train cars is partially in the parking lot behind Sci-Port Discovery Center.
It is not known what caused the derailment at this time. There’s no word yet on when cleanup efforts might be completed.
In April of 2020, another train derailed near Spring Street not far from this location.
