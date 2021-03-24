TISD initiating incentive program for teachers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex school district is taking steps to keep what administrators say are the best educators in the area.
New pay incentives are on the way for teachers in the Texarkana Independent School District in Texas. Leaders there have taken steps to allow teachers to make up to an additional $32,000 a year in salaries.
Doug Brubaker is superintendent of TISD. He says this incentive program is made possible by legislation passed by Texas law makers in 2019.
The goal of this state program is to give Texas classroom teachers access to a six figure salary. Individual districts must come up with an approved plan to qualify teachers as master, exemplary or recognized.
Brubaker said this is an “A” for his district.
“We believe we got the best teachers anywhere so anything we can do to recruit and retain those high class educators is really important to us,” said Brubaker.
Attaining National Board Certification and student growth are among the qualifications to receive the additional funds. Brubacker believes around 20% of his 700 teachers will qualify for the program.
Teacher Julie Watson was part of the local committee organizing the program. Julie says this program will benefit more than teacher’s pay.
“As a teacher, this is providing me with an incentive to focus my teaching on student growth and to provide opportunity for every one of my students to master and reach the goals we have set together,” said Watson.
Appraisal of teachers will start in the next school year, with the incentive pay coming the year after.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.