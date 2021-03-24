Teenager hurt when go-kart runs into parked truck

FOUKE, Ark. — A southwest Arkansas teenager was hurt when the go-kart he was driving ran into a truck the morning of Wednesday, March 24, authorities say.
The 16-year-old Fouke resident has since been transferred to a Little Rock, Ark., hospital for treatment of severe head injuries.
He was driving the go-kart on Front Street in Fouke when it hit the truck, which was parked on the side of the road, the city marshal told KSLA News 12.
The teenager reportedly was not wearing a helmet.
