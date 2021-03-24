Strong storms possible this evening and Thursday

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will notice that early in the day our weather should be pleasant across the region. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. But as we move through Wednesday clouds will be building and once we reach the evening hours we will be watching for strong thunderstorms to begin to move into the ArkLaTex from our west. The storms will start up from around 6 PM through midnight before we see a lull during the overnight hours. We are expecting more strong and potentially severe storms to flare up Thursday morning across the ArkLaTex before they ultimately clear out during the afternoon. The biggest threats with these potential storms will be damaging winds and large hail, but and isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.