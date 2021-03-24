Strong storms possible this evening and Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a beautiful finish to your Tuesday we are tracking strong and potentially severe thunderstorms that could be impacting the region tonight as well as your Thursday. The good news is that the latest trends look to keep the worst of the severe weather potential off to the east of the viewing area. All threats will be possible, but the focus will be on damaging winds and large hail. After beautiful weather Friday we continue to track increasing rain chances over the weekend. Even with the rain chances you temperatures will continue to stay on the warm side with highs at least in the 70s over the next week.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will notice that early in the day our weather should be pleasant across the region. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. But as we move through Wednesday clouds will be building and once we reach the evening hours we will be watching for strong thunderstorms to begin to move into the ArkLaTex from our west. The storms will start up from around 6 PM through midnight before we see a lull during the overnight hours. We are expecting more strong and potentially severe storms to flare up Thursday morning across the ArkLaTex before they ultimately clear out during the afternoon. The biggest threats with these potential storms will be damaging winds and large hail, but and isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Now once we get these storms behind us we are expecting a beautiful end to the work week for the ArkLaTex on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s along with ample sunshine and low humidity. As we move into the weekend though we are expecting unsettled weather to return to the region. Thanks to a stalled frontal boundary showers will begin to developing during the late morning hours on Saturday and continue through your Sunday morning as well. Even with the potential rain temperatures will continue to be on the warm and muggy side with high again in the mid and upper 70s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking likely more chances for showers ahead for the region. Not so much on Monday, but especially Tuesday and later next week we should see more shower chances on the horizon. Temperatures though will not be making any dip as highs are likely to move up into the 80s on Tuesday.
So get ready for a warm, wet, and muggy pattern ahead for the region! Have a great Wednesday!
