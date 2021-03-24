State cites Shelby County Jail for non-compliance

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited one area where the Shelby County Jail was non-compliant in a March 3, 2021 inspection report.
The citation regarding inmate prescriptions said the medication records failed to show that medications are distributed in accordance with instructions from a physician.
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
KTRE reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.
