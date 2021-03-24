So, you’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Do you still need to get COVID tests?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Let’s say you’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19. You’re ready to get back to cautiously enjoying some of the freedoms life offered before the pandemic. But, is it still necessary to get a COVID test again?
According to the CDC, you only need to get tested for COVID-19 if you’re showing symptoms.
But, as over 611,000 Louisianans are fully vaccinated and hospitalizations remain low, Dr. Martha Whyte, director of the northwest Louisiana office for the state’s health department, said testing for COVID-19 has declined sharply.
“They dropped significantly as soon as vaccines started coming out and I think people felt like, ‘I don’t have to worry about getting tested, I’m just going to wait and get my vaccine as soon as I can,” Whyte explained. “We need people who’ve been exposed to consider getting tested...we don’t want people to forget about testing.”
Whyte said continued testing for COVID-19 in the community helps health officials track potential variants of the virus. The so-called U.K. variant was identified in Louisiana.
“We want to know how much virus is in the community, how much we are being exposed to, and what is our risk?”
Testing for COVID-19, even as vaccinations increase across the country, will likely continue into the future, said Whyte.
“We’ll always have COVID testing just like we have flu testing,” she said. “We want to know what’s here and we want to make sure we’re protecting ourselves.”
A number of healthcare providers and pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing on a daily basis. You can find a full list from the Louisiana Department of Health here.
“If we don’t pay attention right now, we’re going to take a step back,” Whyte added. “We’re so close [to being done with COVID] you can almost taste it.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.