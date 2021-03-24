Shreveport woman pleads guilty in elder fraud scheme; over $4.85 million obtained from victim

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, please call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim, and identifying relevant next steps.