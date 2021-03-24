Shreveport councilwoman proposes adding street cameras to decrease crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor brought forth her idea at the Public Safety committee meeting to add street cameras to some areas in Shreveport to help officers and combat crime.
Taylor says they want to partner with Homeland Security Safety Systems along with a local business in Shreveport who would like to provide the service. Back in 2016, the council teamed up with the Lafayette Police Department to install cameras in high crime areas.
There are currently 225 cameras located throughout the city. The cameras are monitored by the police department and can read license plates, zoom in and show multiple viewpoints.
“We have to use technology as so many people do today as so many people do today in order to help curtail crime,” Taylor said.
When asked about the price of the equipment, Taylor replied, “at this particular point, one’s life is priceless.”
Councilman Grayson Boucher says the idea of having instant access to be able to see what happens at crime scenes is something his districts and others can benefit from it.
“I think it’s something we really need to consider,” he said.
Now, they must patiently await the next step in this process.
“I’m hoping the mayor will look at this, get us a presentation together of how much money they need. Pretty much the council is the first string and the mayor is the purchaser.”
Taylor and Councilman Jerry Bowmen have set aside money for District A and G.
Shreveport resident Sammy Mears says he wants to see this happen in the future.
“People who are always breaking the law and doing what they’re doing, and they think they’re going to get away with, they’re not. The cameras don’t lie,” he said.
