Firefighter injured battling house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen Shreveport fire units battled a house fire in the Martin Luther King neighborhood on the morning of Wednesday, March 24.
The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bonnie Street.
One firefighter was injured while battling the fire and was taken to the hospital. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Neighbors tell KSLA crews that no one was living in the home.
It took crews 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.