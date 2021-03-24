SFA ‘swatting’ victim sues school, alleged perpetrators

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A former SFA student whose dorm was entered by university police following a false report is suing the school and students accused of setting up the “swatting” incident.
Christin Evans had been asleep in her dorm room on Sept. 14 when police entered her room after a report Evans had scissors and was threatening other students.
According to the text of the lawsuit, students falsely reported the threat in what is a practice called “swatting.” The lawsuit states police stormed Evans’ dorm with guns, TASERs and flashlights while she slept and caused severe bodily injuries to Evans, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, paranoia and loss of sleep.
SFA Police Chief John Fields said in a press conference on Sept. 30 that a community assistant called university police about a threat of a woman who was brandishing scissors and making threats to other residents in the dorm.
Fields said officers were sent to Room 103. When they got to Room 103, they were re-routed to Room 116. Officers knocked on the door four times and a suitemate let officers in through their door to the suite. The officers then entered Christin Evans room. One officer took their weapon out of their holster and another had their Taser. Fields said the first officer did not point a weapon.
Fields said they realized Evans was in her bed and the threat was de-escalated, and the gun and Taser were re-holstered.
The lawsuit does not name a dollar amount, but does ask for punitive damages.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.