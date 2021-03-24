NPSO deputy fired for violating operating procedures

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the NPSO Civil Operations Bureau has been fired due to violations of the NPSO Standard Operating Procedures.
Officials say the violations were found during an internal audit of the deputy’s day-to-day work assignment. The findings were turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office for review.
The Civil Operations Bureau, the branch the deputy was assigned to, is responsible for the collection of property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and the collection of cash fines and bonds.
Additional information will be released pending the ongoing investigation, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.