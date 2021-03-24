More storms tonight and Thursday then a sunny Friday

(KSLA) - Storms will be moving through the ArkLaTex overnight and Thursday morning. The rain will finally move away and the sunshine will make a return by Friday.
This evening will have clouds increasing with a couple showers. There should not be any heavy rain just yet though. So, if you have any outdoor plans you may not need the umbrella. Temperatures will be in the 60s.
Overnight, showers and storms will be moving through. There should be some strong storms throughout the night. There is a slight risk for severe weather for much of the ArkLaTex. Just to our west there is an enhanced risk. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats. An isolated tornado is still possible though.
More storms are expected Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. There’s a chance for more severe weather as well. Threats are still mostly damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two. The rain should come to an end by the afternoon, so we could get some sunshine before sunset. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 70s depending on how fast the clouds clear out.
Finally, by Friday, we are tracking more sunshine! I have the rain chance at 0% for the day, so it will be a nice day to dry out from this week. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s, so it will be very pleasant.
This weekend will be a little split. Saturday will have a few showers and storms. More of the rain will be in the evening and overnight. Throughout much of the day, it will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will go back to drier weather with only a morning shower. Temperatures will be a little cooler and get up to the mid 70s.
Through much of next week, we are tracking more rain that will be moving through. We have an unsettled weather pattern, so rain will be likely about everyday until another cold front moves through. That may not take place until Thursday. You’ll need that umbrella for a few days.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay weather aware Wednesday night!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.