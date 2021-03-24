Marion County Jail back in compliance with state standards

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The MarionCounty Jail is no longer on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards list of non-compliant jails.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has sufficiently addressed the citations previously issued which necessitated a non-compliant designation.
The first citation regarding training said all the jail’s staff involved in classification should have a minimum of four hours training on principles, procedures and instruments for assessments, housing assignments, reassessments and inmate needs. Staff who had not completed the training are performing classification duties according to the report.
The second citation regarding an audit said a planned annual internal audit should be taken of the classification system, and the records of the audit maintained for TCJS review. Audit records of the classification system were not conducted and not available according to the report.
The third citation requires documentation of physical exercise and physical recreation available for TCJS review. Each inmate shall be allowed one hour of supervised physical exercise or physical recreation at least three days per week. Documentation failed to show that inmates are allowed supervised recreation according to the report.
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.