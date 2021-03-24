Marion County to hold Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in April

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Marion County Judge Leward J. Lafleur says the county will be receiving 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in April.
A vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday, Apr. 8 to distribute the vaccine.
The clinic will take place at the Transportation & Visitor Center located at 305 E. Austin in Jefferson.
Those interested can register here. Please only fill out the form once for each person interested. Someone will contact you to make an appointment. You can also call 903-665-3261 and leave your name and telephone number.
