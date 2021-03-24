Man arrested in connection with I-20 vehicle shooting near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeSoto man has been arrested on a charge of deadly conduct after allegedly shooting at other vehicles on I-20.
According to an arrest affidavit, Albert Allen Dillard IV, 25, of DeSoto, was taken into conduct on Friday following an incident where he allegedly wielded a gun and fired multiple shots at other vehicles while on the road.
The affidavit states that at approximately 6:48 p.m., a Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a deadly conduct call on Interstate 20 near exit 587. It was reported that an occupant of a silver Nissan passenger shot a firearm at two separate vehicles, striking one of them. Multiple deputies pursued the vehicle until interception was completed. Dillard was then removed from the car.
Upon apprehension, Dillard allegedly made the claim that he shot at the cars in retaliation for his vehicle being rammed and shot at, despite admitting he never saw a gun and only heard gunshots. According to the affidavit, multiple eyewitnesses claim that these supposedly provoking incidents did not happen.
Dillard was placed under arrest and booked into the Gregg County Jail on four counts of Deadly Conduct Discharge of Firearm.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.