Gov: Arkansas has given 1 million COVID-19 vaccines as Spring Break worries loom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson said in combination with the Federal Government and the state’s efforts, Arkansas has given just over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines.
Hutchinson says he’s not happy with the speed of distribution, saying people are “less motivated” to get a vaccination as the numbers go down. “We need everybody to get vaccinated,” he says.
As of Tuesday, over 10 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Both Gov. Hutchinson and Dr. Romero spoke about spring break vacationers saying, “If you’ve traveled, if you have not kept your social distance, please, get a test when you come back,” Hutchinson said.
Dr. Romero said people are becoming complacent, but he stressed that now is the time to get immunized. Romero says, “we don’t wait for a measles outbreak to get vaccinated.”
