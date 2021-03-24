Gilmer woman pleads guilty to fraud role in getting COVID-19 relief funds

According to the indictment, from at least November 2019 through June 2020, Brewer and Fenton conspired to possess and use the means of identification of other persons, including names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth, in connection with the theft of government money, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, theft of mail, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Fenton was also charged for her role in obtaining two Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) using the means of identification of other persons.