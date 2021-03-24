First Alert Weather Day starting this evening into Thursday

Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex starting Wednesday evening. The threat for strong storms will continue through around midday on Thursday before shifting to our east during the afternoon.
Areas near and north of I-20 are most at risk of severe weather this evening into tonight. A ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather covers this northern half of the ArkLaTex or ‘2′ on a scale of 1 to 5.
Large hail appears to be the greatest concern. Damaging wind is also possible. A tornado looks less likely, but not entirely out of the question.
The I-30 corridor appears be most likely impacted by severe weather tonight. Futuretrack around midnight shows rain and storms concentrated across parts of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas.
The severe weather risk for Thursday is less certain, but can’t be completely ruled out. The majority of the ArkLaTex is again under a ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather but Futuretrack is showing only limited storm activity and nothing especially intense at mid-morning. If any storms become severe, all types of severe weather including damaging wind, hail and maybe even a tornado looks possible.
