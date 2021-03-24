East Texas fire danger outlook affected by piles of storm debris

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Many East Texans continue to clean up debris from last month’s winter storm, but dead limbs and trees can poise a fire risk.
Billy Whitworth, the Assistant Chief Regional Fire Coordinator at the Texas A&M Forest Service said most of the pine trees and live oaks in East Texas are showing some freeze damage.
“Most are not dead,” Whitworth said. “They’re going to leaf back out and some are already starting to do that.”
He said between now and next several weeks when they do leaf out, the moisture in the leaves and needles are low.
“It does make them more combustible,” Whitworth said. “We are having a lot of landowners burn those tops and limbs that fell due to the ice breakage that occurred.”
Whitworth said from February 21 through March 21 of this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 60 wildfires in East Texas that consumed 1,124-hundred acres. In the same period last year in East Texas, there were just 24 wildfires that burned 240 acres.
“And that is primary due to debris burning,” he said. “That’s our primary cause every year for wildfires in East Texas and this year is no different. We’re just seeing a high number of those because of all the debris burning that’s occurring and people having to clean up after the storm.”
Whitworth said while we are seeing periods of rain, like this morning, many in East Texas below normal with rainfall.
“The Climate Prediction Center and the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Predictive Services Department are predicting over the next three months, that we’re going to remain in a deficit if not any more so,” Whitworth said. “And so that is a little bit of a concern going into months because now is typically our wet period. If we go into the summer months, the drying season if you will with a rainfall deficit already occurring than that’s going to be exacerbated by the typical summer drying that we see every year. That’s something to pay attention to.”
Whitworth said to practice safe habits when burning debris, like keeping an eye on your fire, having a clean space around the fire and before burning, check weather conditions and if a burn ban is in effect.
