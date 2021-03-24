Bossier City PD says crime stats slightly down in 2020 compared to 2019, but homicides up

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has released its annual crime statistics for 2020, which officials say show a slight decrease in the overall number of crimes reported as compared to 2019.
The data shows reported incidents in major crime categories, including rape, armed robbery, burglary, and auto theft decreased in 2020, while incidents of homicide and aggravated assault increased.
The data is based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories for major crimes.
BOSSIER CITY CRIME STATS
*Statistic includes justifiable or non-criminal homicides
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.