Bossier City PD says crime stats slightly down in 2020 compared to 2019, but homicides up

By Rachael Thomas | March 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:39 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has released its annual crime statistics for 2020, which officials say show a slight decrease in the overall number of crimes reported as compared to 2019.

The data shows reported incidents in major crime categories, including rape, armed robbery, burglary, and auto theft decreased in 2020, while incidents of homicide and aggravated assault increased.

The data is based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories for major crimes.

BOSSIER CITY CRIME STATS

2018 2019 2020
Homicide 4 6* 10*
Rape 45 48 44
Armed Robbery 45 30 27
Burglary 371 412 407
Aggravated Assault 466 420 424
Theft 2,313 2,386 2,135
Auto Theft 378 300 276

*Statistic includes justifiable or non-criminal homicides

