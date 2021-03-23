Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults starting end of March

(Source: Arizona Department of Health/CNN/Pool)
By Rachael Thomas | March 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 10:45 AM

(KSLA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced it’s opening up COVID-19 vaccination to all adults at the end of March.

Specifically, all adults ages 18 and up will be eligible beginning Monday, March 29.

DSHS says it expects vaccine supply to increase greatly and that many parts of the state have made great progress vaccinating priority groups thus far. As eligibility opens up to all adults, DSHS says it will launch a registration website and toll-free number for some public vaccination clinics.

