Storms clear out early with more on the way Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are dealing with a line a thunderstorms moving through the ArkLaTex early this morning bringing some heavy rain along with lightning and thunder. The good news is that many of these have not been on the severe side. Also, the wet weather should clear out fairly quickly and we should be in good shape the rest of the day. We are though tracking another round of thunderstorms on the way Thursday with more potential severe weather on the way. After that weather maker moves out we are also now tracking showers on the way this weekend so we are moving into a very active pattern for the ArkLaTex.