Storms clear out early with more on the way Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are dealing with a line a thunderstorms moving through the ArkLaTex early this morning bringing some heavy rain along with lightning and thunder. The good news is that many of these have not been on the severe side. Also, the wet weather should clear out fairly quickly and we should be in good shape the rest of the day. We are though tracking another round of thunderstorms on the way Thursday with more potential severe weather on the way. After that weather maker moves out we are also now tracking showers on the way this weekend so we are moving into a very active pattern for the ArkLaTex.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning unless you live in the most extreme eastern portions of the viewing area you be dry by the time you head out. Temperatures this morning are on the mild side, and by the afternoon hours we should see sunshine along with high temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s. So while you may wake up to thunder you should prepare for a beautiful afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more strong thunderstorms that could be on the way for the region. This will be due to another weather that will start to move into the ArkLaTex during the evening hours Wednesday, but really get going during the morning hours on Thursday. This weather maker will carry a greater risk of strong and severe weather especially across the southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. All severe threats will be possible including a few tornadoes. The storms should clear out Thursday evening leading to a dry but cooler Friday for the ArkLaTex.
Yesterday I did say that your weekend forecast was looking good. Unfortunately, we have seen a strong trend towards rain showers that will be developing during the day on Saturday. These showers would continue throughout the evening before clearing Sunday morning. Temperatures will still be warm Saturday before potentially cooling off on Sunday.
In the meantime, get ready for a sunny Tuesday afternoon before more storms Thursday! Have a great day!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.