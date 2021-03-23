SPD searching for 15-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 15-year-old Shandreal Douglas?
On March 15, police say that Shandreal left the Shoppers Value grocery store on 3709 Greenwood Road without her guardian’s permission.
She was last seen in the 400 block of W. 77th Street.
Shandreal is 5′3″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes, long black braids pulled back and a nose ring.
Anyone with any information about Shandreal’s whereabouts are urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
