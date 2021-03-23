Shreveport police chief speaks after particularly violent couple of weeks in city

“In 1993, when I was running the streets as a teenager, this city had 22,000 Part 1 crimes [Part 1 crimes are murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and arson] and we had 86 homicides that year. I didn’t know that. I’m not going to say my parents didn’t know that, because they watched the news. We didn’t have Facebook, social media, so we didn’t know every time someone was shot, every time a business was robbed, every time somebody was killed. But I can tell you statistically, we are safer now than when I was running the streets as a teenager.”