Shreveport church to honor 5 women in the community for Women’s History Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport church is honoring five women in the community for Women’s History Month.
The event is taking place Sunday, March 28 at New Testament UPC, located at 8787 Walker Rd. in Shreveport. The women being honored are:
- Barbara Norton
- Shirley Roberson
- June Phillips
- Leslie Alexander Jones
- Ollie Tyler
Norton is a former state representative; Roberson is a former director of multicultural affairs; Phillips is a professor at SUSLA; Jones is a civil rights activist; and Tyler is the former mayor of Shreveport.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.