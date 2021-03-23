Shreveport church to honor 5 women in the community for Women’s History Month

Shreveport church to honor 5 women in the community for Women’s History Month
Celebrating Women's History Month (Source: New Testament UPC)
By Rachael Thomas | March 23, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport church is honoring five women in the community for Women’s History Month.

The event is taking place Sunday, March 28 at New Testament UPC, located at 8787 Walker Rd. in Shreveport. The women being honored are:

  • Barbara Norton
  • Shirley Roberson
  • June Phillips
  • Leslie Alexander Jones
  • Ollie Tyler

Norton is a former state representative; Roberson is a former director of multicultural affairs; Phillips is a professor at SUSLA; Jones is a civil rights activist; and Tyler is the former mayor of Shreveport.

New Testament United Pentecostal Church is celebrating Women's History Month Sunday, March 28, 2021 by honoring five exceptional women in the Shreveport community.
New Testament United Pentecostal Church is celebrating Women's History Month Sunday, March 28, 2021 by honoring five exceptional women in the Shreveport community. (Source: New Testament UPC)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.