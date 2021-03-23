Bomb squad, 15 police units respond to situation in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fifteen units were on the scene in the area of Water’s Edge Circle at Avellino Lane, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s just west of Ellerbe Road in south Shreveport.
Dispatch records show a 911 hangup/open line call was received at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
According to police, a white male thought to be around 50-years-old, was armed while inside the home.
While police originally believed there was a hostage situation, no one in the home was being held against their will. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
However, police believe an occupant inside the home made the initial 911 call.
Once everyone exited the home except the man, officers entered the residence and “disengaged him” with the assistance of hostage negotiators and ISRT’s.
At this time officials do not believe he is a threat to himself or his neighbors. No criminal charges have been brought against him and no arrests have been made.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing.
