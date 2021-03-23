Severe weather threat returns Wednesday night into Thursday

(KSLA) - Showers and storms return with a risk for severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday. Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible.
Tuesday night will be clear for the most part. Clouds will begin to return early Wednesday morning. I do not expect any rain Tuesday night. Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s along the I-30 corridor and the mid 50s farther south.
Wednesday will start off nice, but the clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Come the afternoon, we will be mostly cloudy with a few showers returning, so you should need those sunglasses in the morning, but will need to trade them out for your umbrella later in the day. Storms will increase in the evening, and there’s a low-end chance a few could be severe. The storms will be isolated, but will still be strong.
More storms are expected Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. There’s a chance for more severe weather as well. Threats are still mostly damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two. The rain should come to an end by the afternoon, so we could get some sunshine before sunset. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 70s depending on how fast the clouds clear out.
Finally, by Friday, we are tracking more sunshine! I have the rain chance at 0% for the day, so it will be a nice day to dry out from this week. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s, so it will be very pleasant.
This weekend will be a little split. Saturday could have a couple showers. More of the rain will be in the evening and overnight. Throughout much of the day, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will go back to complete sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little cooler and get up to the mid 70s.
Have a great week, and stay weather aware Tuesday night!
