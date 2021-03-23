Family of 5-year-old girl killed by stray bullet raises nearly $20k in one day for nonprofit that benefits children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mya Vimal Patel, 5, was killed after being struck in the head by a stray bullet while with her mother at a motel on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport on Saturday, March 20.
The girl died Monday, March 22, the family says.
The child’s family started a fundraiser in her honor after her death. In one day, around 300 people have contributed to the fundraiser, raising nearly $20,000.
The fundraiser is for a non-profit organization called Tiny Smiling Faces, which aims to “aid and advance the development and well-being of disadvantaged children by providing proper food, medicine, clothing, and education.”
The fundraiser was started by Kunal Lalwala and Vimal Patel.
Click here to donate to the fundraising campaign.
Details about Mya’s funeral can be found below.
