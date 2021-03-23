Dixie Beer officially re-launches as Faubourg Brewing Company

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Months in the making, the oldest brewery in New Orleans officially changed names Monday.
Dixie Brewery, bought by Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson in 2017, will now be named Faubourg Brewing Company.
“The 73 neighborhoods in New Orleans are something special and unique to the city,” General Manager Jim Birch said.
After nine months of searching for the perfect name, the brewery chose “Faubourg” which means neighborhood in French.
“When you think of New Orleans, you think of the different neighborhoods and how much of a sense of community there’s hear, so it’s really great that they rebranded to be a little bit more inclusive,” guest Sarah Lott said.
At a soft opening filed with industry professionals, many were excited the New Orleans classic since 1907, Dixie Beer, has evolved.
“What better way than to bring everybody together and to promote the sense of community and just to have everyone come together and have a great time and have some great drinks,” another guest Jennifer Gonzales said.
There enjoying the updated recipes and Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans’ own Wendell Pierce.
“I’m actually home for the week on a little break from shooting in Eastern Europe, so this worked out perfectly,” Pierce said.
Pierce lives in Gentilly and says he appreciates the changes Benson has made.
“She recognized that the other brand, while it was long lasting, it was offensive to a lot of people, especially in my community, and she appreciated that, she took that into account and it just shows you that she’s a woman of great grace, and understanding and I really appreciate that,” Pierce said.
But it’s not just the Blackened Voodoo Lager, which Pierce gives a 10 out of 10, or the name change that he appreciates
“The social justice movement of the 21st century is economic development, you know, and that’s what that’s what this is,” Pierce said. “I appreciate the effort that the company is making to understand the growth benefits everyone.”
This new 15 acre brewery in the East is just the beginning of a long term investment for the company, looking to create jobs and attract new businesses to the area according to Birch.
“Our team has been working with local organizations here in order to create a jobs training program that’s meaningful, where we can expand the pool of candidates, each time we’re ready to hire, and so that our employee workforce looks like New Orleans, and then we’re providing jobs and providing training to to the community that really needs it,” Birch said.
The grand opening for the public will be Friday, March 26.
The new recipes will hit bar taps next week and you’ll start seeing them on grocery store shelves in early May.
