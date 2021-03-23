Caddo Parish Commission holding drive-thru food giveaway March 27

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, is holding a free, drive-thru food distribution event at multiple locations throughout the parish on Saturday, March 27.
“There have been multiple challenges in our community, such as COVID-19 and recent winter storms, that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson. “We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food.”
The event was made possible through a $30,000 allocation approved by the commission and in partnership with the food bank for acquisition and distribution.
EVENT DETAILS
- Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave. – 8 a.m.
- Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Rd. – 8 a.m.
- Highland Center, 520 Olive St. – 9 a.m.
- Living Word Christian Fellowship, 2835 Hollywood Ave. – 9 a.m.
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson St. – 8 a.m.
- Oak Park Elementary School, 4331 Henry St. – 8 a.m.
- Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King Dr. – 8 a.m.
Food boxes will be distributed on first come, first served basis while supplies last. Each vehicle will get one box of food per household, with a maximum of two boxes per vehicle for separate households.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.