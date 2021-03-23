Bossier City authorities searching for 16-year-old runaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Camecia Harris?
Camecia, 16, ran away from an ArkLaTex juvenile facility on March 9, according to a post on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page. She was last seen in the Lakeshore Drive area near Pines Road in Shreveport.
She is 5′7″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a blue shirt and white shoes.
Camecia has ties to the Fulton Street area in Shreveport. She was previously reported as a runaway in October 2020.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Camecia is urged to contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8610.
For anyone who may have information and wants to remain anonymous is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.
