BESE revising COVID-19 physical distancing requirements for K-12 students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced they will be making revisions to the state’s minimum COVID-19 health safety standards for Louisiana school facilities.
The decision comes after the CDC released updated guidance regarding COVID-19 related distancing for schools on March 19. The CDC now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings.
BESE’s revisions remove the specific physical distancing requirement of six feet, and instead say distancing requirements will be in accordance with the current guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Health.
“Louisiana’s education leaders are committed to ensuring a safe and productive learning environment as we move incrementally toward the restoration of normal classroom and school operations,” said BESE President Sandy Holloway. “As research and information related to COVID-19 mitigation continues to evolve, we will continue working to align policies with the latest recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC as necessary and appropriate.”
The policy passed by BESE in July 2020 established that statewide standards included a provision that appropriate revisions may be made based on updated recommendations issued by the CDC or the LDH.
Holloway’s approval of the revisions, by emergency rule under interim authority, is scheduled to be ratified by the full Board at its next regular meeting on April 21.
