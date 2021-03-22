Two chances for rain and thunderstorms this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even thought the cloud cover was a little stubborn on Saturday we did have an amazing day on Sunday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking two major weather makers that are going to be moving through during the week. The first storm moves through during the evening and overnight hours and clearing out Tuesday morning. There is some potential that we could see some strong storms overnight. We are also tracking another chance for thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday and this storm system could bring some isolated severe weather as well. This weekend though is looking great with ample sunshine and temperatures that will be in the 70s.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking increasing cloud cover along with high temperatures that will be right around the 70 degree mark. After mostly dry conditions during the day we are tracking showers and thunderstorms that will be moving in during the evening hours and will continue into Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could be on the severe side with the biggest threats being damaging winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. The storms should clear out of the region by the end of the morning commute.
As we go through the rest of the week after dry conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon we are expecting more rain and thunderstorms on the way Wednesday night and Thursday. Much like what we are tracking this evening we are watching for the potential for some isolated severe weather as well. Even with the chances of showers and strong thunderstorms temperatures throughout the week will be on the warm side with highs that will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking some great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s along with mostly sunny skies. So if you want to make plans for this weekend you should be in the great shape.
So while you have to prepare for the storms this week we are expecting amazing weather as we go through your weekend forecast! Have a great week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.