Two chances for rain and thunderstorms this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even thought the cloud cover was a little stubborn on Saturday we did have an amazing day on Sunday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking two major weather makers that are going to be moving through during the week. The first storm moves through during the evening and overnight hours and clearing out Tuesday morning. There is some potential that we could see some strong storms overnight. We are also tracking another chance for thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday and this storm system could bring some isolated severe weather as well. This weekend though is looking great with ample sunshine and temperatures that will be in the 70s.