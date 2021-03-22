Tracking strong storms tonight and Wednesday

(KSLA) - Showers and storms return tonight with the possibility of severe storms. They will move out early Tuesday more another round of storms is expected Wednesday.
A few light showers will move into the ArkLaTex this evening. There should not be any harsh weather just yet. If you do any any outdoor plans though, you will need that umbrella. Temperatures will be in the 60s, so it will be pleasant in that regard.
Tonight is when the storms arrive and will linger through the early morning hours on Tuesday. A strong line of storms moves in bring gusty winds and maybe an isolated tornado or two. There is a marginal risk for severe weather tonight, mostly in east Texas. As the storms move eastward, they should gradually weaken. I have the rain chance up to 90% so everyone will see some. Don’t be alarmed if you wake up to some thunder overnight.
Tuesday will start off with a few morning showers. As the day wears on, the rain moves away. We should even see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon! So, it will not start off very pretty, but it will end very nicely. Temperatures will be pretty warm and get up to the upper 70s to the lower 80s.
Wednesday will start off nice, but the clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Come by the afternoon, we will be mostly cloudy with showers returning. So, you should need that sunglasses in the morning, but will need to trade them out for your umbrella later in the day. There is another marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday evening. It will mostly be along and south f I-20 this time. Gusty winds and hail along with a tornado or two are all possible.
There should be some breaks in the rain at times Wednesday evening and overnight leading up to Thursday morning. However, we will not be done with the strong storms yet. Thursday will have more rain and likely some storms scattered throughout the day. There is a chance for more severe weather as well. I would not expect much sunshine Thursday. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s.
Finally by Friday we are tracking more sunshine! I have the rain chance at 0% for the day, so it will be a nice day to dry out from this week. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s, so it will be very pleasant.
This weekend will not be much different. Maybe a few passing clouds at times, but more sunshine is expected. Both days will still remain dry with no rain, so it will be perfect to get outside and enjoy. Temperatures in the afternoon will heat up to the mid to upper 70s to the lower 80s.
Have a great week, and stay weather aware tonight!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.