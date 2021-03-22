Tracking strong storms tonight and Wednesday

Wednesday will start off nice, but the clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Come by the afternoon, we will be mostly cloudy with showers returning. So, you should need that sunglasses in the morning, but will need to trade them out for your umbrella later in the day. There is another marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday evening. It will mostly be along and south f I-20 this time. Gusty winds and hail along with a tornado or two are all possible.